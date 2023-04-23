Once close, Credit Suisse and SoftBank enter bitter court battle

LONDON/PARIS -- Credit Suisse's dispute with SoftBank Group stemming from the collapse of Greensill Capital is finally headed to court in London two years after news of it first broke, further driving a wedge into a once-close relationship.

Credit Suisse's losses over Greensill had dented the market's confidence. This, combined with the recent banking-sector turmoil, contributed to the Swiss bank's downfall. Credit Suisse is seen taking the dispute to the next level to shore up its credibility ahead of a takeover by UBS orchestrated by the Swiss government.