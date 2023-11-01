ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Private credit catches on in Asia as high rates squeeze other funding routes

Investors are looking for private equity-like returns through debt financing

Asia's smaller companies in particular are warming to private credit as a way of raising funds without giving up equity, industry insiders say. 
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Investors in private credit are looking for opportunities across Asia as rising interest rates hamper public markets and activity in mergers and acquisitions. 

Private credit -- lending money to a company against an agreed-upon amount of collateral -- has been a relatively niche strategy in Asia compared to other forms of financing, such as private equity deals, bank loans and initial public offerings. But investors and companies alike are finding it increasingly attractive as high interest rates make other fundraising routes more expensive.

