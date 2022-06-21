SMFG in talks to buy 10% stake in SBI Holdings

TOKYO -- Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is in final talks to acquire about a 10% stake in SBI Holdings with the aim of boosting their securities businesses, Nikkei has learned, in a deal that could be worth more than 60 billion yen ($440 million).

As a traditional megabank group, SMFG has a solid corporate customer base in Japan, while relatively new SBI has plenty of young retail customers. Combining their strengths, the two companies are seeking to deepen penetration in the domestic market.

SBI is expected to issue new shares to SMFG, according to sources, subject to regulatory approval by U.S. authorities. SBI is also likely to consider a small investment in SMFG.

SBI Securities, a unit of SBI Holdings, is Japan's largest online securities company with a strong retail customer base. It had over 6 million accounts as of the end of March 2021 but has yet to penetrate the corporate and wealthy individuals segments of the market. Its assets under management amount to about 19 trillion yen, lower than those of major securities companies.

SBI has been forming alliances with Japanese regional banks as part of its drive to become the fourth megabank, after Sumitomo Mitsui, Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho. To this end, it took over Shinsei Bank in 2021, but that acquisition added to its burden of interest payments. As such, strengthening its financials by raising new capital has become a key challenge for SBI.

On the other hand, SMFG has had difficulties expanding its weak digital securities division even as online investments have become more popular among retail investors. Through the deal, SMFG is expected to move toward linking its vast retail banking customer base with SBI's online securities business. The deal could also help it to accelerate its move from focusing on savings to asset management.

In addition, SMFG and SBI could further strengthen collaboration between their subsidiaries. In 2020, Sumitomo Mitsui FG acquired a 20% stake in SBI Neomobile Securities, a subsidiary of SBI Securities. Both groups also collaborated on blockchain-based digital securities by establishing the Osaka Digital Exchange, a private exchange in which SBI holds a 70% stake and SMFG 20%.

If the deal does go ahead, though, the spotlight will fall on the relationship between SBI and its main bank, Mizuho Financial Group, which is a direct competitor to SMFG.