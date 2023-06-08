ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sequoia Capital's split-off of China business spurred by Sino-U.S. rift

VC giant's move may lead to further de-risking in startup investment

Neil Shen, who heads Sequoia Capital's China business, says that each fund had become more independent in recent years.   © Reuters
RYOTARO YAMADA, Nikkei staff writer | China

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- The decision by U.S. venture capital giant Sequoia Capital to split off its China division reflects the growing impact of tensions between Washington and Beijing on startup investment in Silicon Valley.

"To deliver on our mission, we have decided to fully embrace our local-first approach," Sequoia said Tuesday in a joint statement from the three heads of its U.S. and Europe, China and India businesses. The three funds will be split up and independently operated by March 2024. Sequoia Capital India also handles investments in Southeast Asia.

