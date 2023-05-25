ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Seven Bank plans Japan's first facial recognition ATM service

Seven-Eleven affiliate explores alternative uses, like selling mobile contracts

Facial recognition will let Seven Bank customers withdraw cash from ATMs without using a card each time. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
TAKAYUKI MAEDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Seven Bank will allow customers to deposit and withdraw cash using facial recognition at around 20,000 ATMs nationwide as early as March 2024, President Masaaki Matsuhashi has told Nikkei.

The service will be the first of its kind in Japan, Matsuhashi said. The bank, a unit of Seven-Eleven Japan parent Seven & i Holdings, initially will limit the use of facial recognition to its roughly 2.75 million account holders. The service could be expanded to depositors at other institutions.

