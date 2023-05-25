Seven Bank plans Japan's first facial recognition ATM service

TOKYO -- Japan's Seven Bank will allow customers to deposit and withdraw cash using facial recognition at around 20,000 ATMs nationwide as early as March 2024, President Masaaki Matsuhashi has told Nikkei.

The service will be the first of its kind in Japan, Matsuhashi said. The bank, a unit of Seven-Eleven Japan parent Seven & i Holdings, initially will limit the use of facial recognition to its roughly 2.75 million account holders. The service could be expanded to depositors at other institutions.