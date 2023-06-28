ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Shareholder support for ESG proposals crumbles at U.S. companies

BlackRock CEO says the word has become 'entirely weaponized'

Shareholder backing for environmental proposals has fallen at U.S. companies this year.   © Reuters
KENTARO TSUTSUMI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- Shareholder support in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance proposals has dropped as demands for corporate action grow more divisive, with critics pointing to politicization of the ESG investment concept.

ESG proposals submitted to American companies this year through June 12 drew an average support of 21.5% from shareholders, down 7.8 percentage points from the full year of 2022 and the lowest rate since 21.3% in 2016, the U.S.-based nonprofit Sustainable Investments Institute reports.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close