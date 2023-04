HONG KONG -- Executives at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank faced a rare spotlight during the annual online earnings conference Wednesday, asked to address the condition of their joint venture with the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Pan Weidong, president of the second-tier Chinese state-owned lender, said the Shanghai-based 50-50 venture SPD Silicon Valley Bank (SSVB) is "operating normally for the time being." The conference was held in a text messaging format.