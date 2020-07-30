ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Finance

A month on, Hong Kong banks caught between US and China sanctions

Chinese state media step up attacks on HSBC over Huawei troubles

China scraps almost all foreign ownership limits for financial sector

Officials fail to quell Hong Kong financiers' security law worries

Finance

Singapore Exchange benefits from high turnover amid trading volatility

COVID-19 pandemic fuels 16.7% rise in quarterly net profit

Singapore Exchange reported strong earnings for the April-June quarter despite the coronavirus outbreak and a slowing economy. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday reported a 16.7% rise in quarterly net profit as the coronavirus pandemic fueled trading amid market volatility.

Profits for the three months ended June rose from 103.8 million Singapore dollars ($74.5 million) a year ago to SG$121.2 million. Revenues rose across key business segments, SGX said in its regulatory filing.

The quarterly results brings its total net profit to SG$472 million for the financial year ended June, up 21% from a year ago.

SGX booked the positive results despite the economy shrinking 12.6% year-on-year in the last quarter and the loss of a suite of derivatives and options products, after index publisher MSCI struck a deal with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

High turnover within Asia's financial markets helped SGX sustain its performance. Equities accounted for about 70% of total revenue for the latest financial year.

Total revenue for the year rose 16% annually to SG$1.05 billion. SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye described the performance as "strong," noting that the bourse achieved "double-digit top line growth across all business units" for takings to cross the billion-dollar mark, its highest since listing.

"Market activity could ease following heightened volumes in the second half of FY2020. However, asset prices have recovered from recent lows, and a prolonged low interest rate environment may prompt investors to turn to capital markets for alternative returns," Loh said in SGX's filing.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close