Singapore Exchange strikes new index deal with UK partner

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore Exchange on Thursday announced a fresh deal with U.K.-based index provider FTSE Russell to develop and promote a range of Asia and emerging-economy focused derivatives, as regional exchanges wage an intensifying battle for market share.

The suite of products will cover single country and regional equity derivatives, in addition to environmental, social and governance, as well as listed real estate index derivatives. Index derivatives track underlying baskets of assets and are used by investors to hedge financial market volatility.

The value of the deal was not disclosed on Thursday, and it is unclear when exactly the collaboration's outcome will surface on SGX, although the bourse's Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said more product rollouts are expected.

"With our international footprint partnerships, we are able to continue to acquire new customers through cross-selling, and then about a third of our total business volumes comes from Europe and the U.S.," he said.

"Clearly, partnering and deepening the collaboration with FTSE Russell is very natural," the CEO added.

The Singapore bourse has had to grapple with the loss of an agreement with another index publisher, MSCI, on a slew of derivatives and options products. This agreement lapses next February.

Those products are shifting over to Hong Kong's HKEX Group -- exposing a gap in SGX's offerings and potentially hitting its annual profits next year by 10% to 15%.

Following the announcement of the MSCI loss in May, the Singapore bourse has announced a flurry of deals to shore up its position, including one last month with FTSE on a futures contract that gives investors exposure to large and mid-capitalization Taiwanese stocks.

The latest deal announced Thursday is part of SGX's strategy to build a portfolio of multi-asset offerings, with the partnership poised to also offer products anchored around FTSE Russell's benchmark indexes for fixed income, global equities and currencies.

FTSE said the deal will focus on growing volumes and liquidity through expanded product offerings, educational content and services for clients and market participants globally.

In addition, both parties will look to develop the local market for exchange traded funds as well as other opportunities across index, data and analytics businesses.

"Partnering with SGX on index derivatives in this way is really important for us to help our investors continue to avail themselves of tools for hedging their index exposure on a global basis," said Waqas Samad, FTSE Russell CEO.

With the impending loss of the MSCI suite of offerings, the pipeline of incoming products will add to the Singapore bourse's list, which already features the SGX FTSE China A50 Index Futures, SGX Nikkei 225 Index Futures and the SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures.

The exchange last month reported a 21% rise in annual profits on revenues that were up 16%, with all its business units -- including data, connectivity and indexes, as well as the equities segments -- booking double-digit growth.