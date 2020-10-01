ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

Singapore orders Wirecard unit to halt services and return money

Bankrupt German fintech's local arm faces Oct. 14 refund deadline

Once considered a fintech wunderkind, Wirecard is now under investigation for fraud.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- The Singaporean central bank has ordered the local arm of German payment services group Wirecard to shut down operations and to return all customer funds by Oct. 14.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore made the announcement Wednesday.

Wirecard has been embroiled in a multibillion-dollar accounting scandal, leading to its collapse into insolvency in June.  In Singapore, the company has offered payment processing services for merchants as well as help issuing pre-paid cards.

"Wirecard SG has informed MAS that it is unable to continue providing payment processing services to a significant number of merchants," the central bank said in its statement. "MAS has assessed that it is in the interest of the public for Wirecard SG to cease its payments services and promptly return all customers' funds."

The central bank has monitored the scandal's potential impact on customer assets. Customers have been encouraged to switch to other service providers.

Hailed as one of Europe's leading fintech companies before its fall, Wirecard collapsed after money purportedly held in the Philippines could not be accounted for, with banks saying the funds did not exist.

Both German and U.S. authorities are reported to be investigating the scandal.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close