Singapore promotes digital money for Lunar New Year cash gifts

SINGAPORE -- With the approach of Lunar New Year on Feb. 12, Singapore is calling on residents to digitalize cash gifts for the holiday.

The majority of the population in the city-state is of Chinese descent. During the Chinese Lunar New Year, there is a tradition of handing out cash gifts in a red envelope, or hongbao. In China, the "e-hongbao" system has become popular which enables people to give money through mobile payment applications such as WeChat Pay.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country's central bank, has been promoting digital New Year's cash gifts as a "new normal" after the onset of the pandemic. MAS expects that it could help prevent the spread of coronavirus by discouraging crowds during Lunar New Year and also is good for the environment because the number of new bills issued could be reduced.

According to the Singapore Bankers Association, six banks in the country are now offering digital New Year's cash gifts through Paynow, a service that allows individuals to transfer money between bank accounts using their cellphone numbers. The customer can also add a message when sending money.

MAS called for using of e-hongbao to reduce the number of people queuing up at banks for new unused bills which are considered good luck. The bank said in a statement on January 11: "[e-hongbao] will help to reduce queues for physical notes and are more environmentally friendly."

Compared to new bills, e-payment will reduce the amount of human contact. MAS also estimates that 330 tons of carbon dioxide is emitted by printing new bills for Lunar New Year. That is equivalent to the amount of CO2 emitted when all of Singapore's 5.7 million residents recharge their smartphones for five days.

It is not just the New Year's gifts that MAS is pushing for digitalization. The central bank is working with the Singapore Bankers Association to encourage fintech companies to develop solutions to digitalize presents. MAS believes that digitalization is the key to Singapore's economic growth in the midterm and long term.

In neighboring Malaysia, where about 20% of the population is of Chinese descent, the digitization of Lunar New Year gifts is also likely to occur. Malaysia is in another wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency was declared on Jan. 12, thus, the use of e-hongbao is likely to increase.

The digitalization of gifts is not only a measure to tackle the pandemic, but is also expected to have a positive effect on the economy. A new custom that does not depend on real gifts may take root in Southeast Asia.