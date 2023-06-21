ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Singapore punishes Citi, DBS, OCBC over Wirecard scandal

Regulator MAS slaps $2.8 million in penalties on financial institutions

Financial institutions in Singapore have been found in breach of regulations to counter money laundering and financing of terrorism. (Source photos by AP and Getty)
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Some of the largest financial institutions operating in Singapore are being punished for lapses associated with the fall of German payment services group Wirecard, after authorities found during a probe inadequate controls for money laundering.  

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank and financial regulator, said on Wednesday that it will impose penalties amounting to 3.8 million Singaporean dollars ($2.8 million) on Citibank, DBS Bank, OCBC Singapore and Swiss Life Singapore.

