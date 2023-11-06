Singapore's DBS explains digital banking outages amid hefty profits

TOKYO -- The head of Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, the largest lender by total assets in Southeast Asia, struck a brave front on Monday as he accounted for his company's recent digital banking failures despite its pockets being so full.

Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta acknowledged that service outages have dogged his company as he gave an earnings briefing for July to September -- a quarter that booked the bank a net profit of 2.63 billion Singapore dollars ($1.94 billion), up 18% from a year ago.