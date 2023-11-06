ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Singapore's DBS explains digital banking outages amid hefty profits

CEO Piyush Gupta promises multiple fixes following five big recent disruptions

DBS Group Holdings CEO Piyush Gupta said the bank will hire new tech talent to bolster its systems and make its network more flexible.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

TOKYO -- The head of Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, the largest lender by total assets in Southeast Asia, struck a brave front on Monday as he accounted for his company's recent digital banking failures despite its pockets being so full.

Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta acknowledged that service outages have dogged his company as he gave an earnings briefing for July to September -- a quarter that booked the bank a net profit of 2.63 billion Singapore dollars ($1.94 billion), up 18% from a year ago.

