SINGAPORE -- Top Singaporean bank DBS Group Holdings and Indonesia's Bank Central Asia now hold market values that match or exceed that of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank, the sea change reflecting the ascendant earning power among Southeast Asia lenders.

DBS's market capitalization stood at $63.4 billion on Monday while BCA finished at $68.6 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. The figures hover around MUFG's market cap of $63.7 billion.