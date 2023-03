SINGAPORE -- Singaporean state-owned investors GIC and Temasek Holdings joined the latest $6.5 billion fundraising by Stripe, one of fintech's largest startups, at a valuation almost half of what it was at its peak.

The fund will allow the payment processing giant to cover billions of dollars of tax liability faced by some of its earliest employees so they can exercise options and cash out stakes in the company that would have otherwise expired in the coming months.