SINGAPORE -- The global slowdown in startup funding will allow investors to find more promising companies with stronger business models, according to top executives at Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, in contrast to the easy money-era where many industries were crowded with too many young companies chasing growth and prioritizing market share over profitability.
Singapore's GIC: downturn in tech, crypto funding 'a good thing'
Sovereign wealth fund to keep investing selectively following stable returns