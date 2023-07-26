ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore's GIC eyes India, Indonesia, Vietnam amid China pivot

Sovereign fund expects 'some time' before deals return in second-largest economy

GIC's Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij noted the U.S.-China rivalry has extended beyond trade and technologies issues to capital flows, prompting businesses and investors to rethink their strategy. (Photo courtesy of GIC)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is looking at investing more in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam, as businesses rush to diversify their production outside China amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, GIC's Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij noted that the U.S.-China rivalry has extended beyond trade and technology issues to capital flows, prompting businesses and investors to rethink their strategies regarding the world's second largest economy.

