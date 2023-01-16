Singapore's Lighthouse Canton launches venture debt fund in India

BENGALURU -- Singapore-based asset management company Lighthouse Canton on Monday said it is launching a venture debt fund in India, sharpening its focus on the South Asian nation as startups there hunt for alternative sources of capital amid a drought in equity funding.

The company announced that is looking to raise as much as 11 billion rupees ($135 million) for its maiden debt fund in India, comprising an initial target of 5.5 billion rupees and a potential overallotment of the same amount. Senior company executives separately told Nikkei Asia that Lighthouse Canton has already secured 1.5 billion rupees.