Singapore's latest QR payments test promises to go easier on merchants

New system allows stores to accept 23 payment methods by going through one operator

Singapore's central bank intends to make it easier for stores to accept whatever smartphone payment app each customer might prefer. (Photo by Tsubasa Suruga)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Stores in Singapore will be able to accept a few dozen digital payment methods with a single QR code from the start under a trial to be launched on Wednesday by the central bank, which intends to reduce hassle for merchants and shoppers as digital apps proliferate.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is testing SGQR+, which requires merchants to sign up with only one financial institution to accept 23 payment methods, including local services GrabPay and ShopeePay as well as China's Alipay and WeChat.

