Singapore's private exchange ADDX serves untapped Asian assets

SGX-backed startup wins 2022 Nikkei award for widening access to 'elite' investment

Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of ADDX, is the former Singapore investment banking head of UBS. (Photo courtesy of the company)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- A private market exchange run by a Singapore-based startup has been named one of the winners of the Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards for lowering the entry barrier to investors through blockchain technology, Nikkei announced on Wednesday.

ADDX is a trading platform for digital securities, or "security tokens," allowing investors to own a fraction of the contractual claims of unlisted assets -- private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, private credit, real estate -- and do it all on their smartphones.

