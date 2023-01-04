Singapore's private exchange ADDX serves untapped Asian assets

SINGAPORE -- A private market exchange run by a Singapore-based startup has been named one of the winners of the Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards for lowering the entry barrier to investors through blockchain technology, Nikkei announced on Wednesday.

ADDX is a trading platform for digital securities, or "security tokens," allowing investors to own a fraction of the contractual claims of unlisted assets -- private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, private credit, real estate -- and do it all on their smartphones.