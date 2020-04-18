ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

Small businesses in Japan receive forgiveness on bounced checks

Banks allows grace period used after Kobe and Fukushima quakes

SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writer
An almost empty restaurant in Tokyo: small businesses are expected to be hit especially hard from the coronavirus outbreak.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Companies defaulting on payments will not be blacklisted for the foreseeable future under measures announced Friday by the Japanese Bankers Association, a move to help cash-poor small and midsize businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as the government embarks on universal cash handouts, forgoing a plan for income support targeted at struggling businesses.

Despite electronic alternatives, many small and midsize businesses still rely on paper promissory notes, which let them push back settlements a few months.

Missing a payment can have ruinous effects on a  business's credit. Banks normally cut off a company that defaults twice in half a year. The business cannot issue new notes, often leading to its bankruptcy.

Under Friday's changes, companies will not be blacklisted for failing to repay the notes on time but still must make the promised payments.

The banking association has offered a similar grace period twice before, after the 1995 Kobe earthquake and 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

