SoftBank Group posts $7bn loss for fiscal 2023

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group announced on Thursday a final loss of 970.1 billion yen ($7.2 billion) for its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year that ended in March, marking the group's second consecutive year in the red after it posted a final loss of 1.708 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year.

The Vision Fund, which invests in artificial intelligence-related companies, continued to struggle. The group earned a one-time gain of about 5 trillion yen through the accelerated settlement and unloading of shares in China's Alibaba Group, which had been offered as derivatives, but this did not compensate for the overall loss.