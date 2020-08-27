ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Finance

Vanguard to close Hong Kong and Japan fund businesses

How Ant Group turned into the Alibaba of Chinese finance

Jack Ma's Ant Group sets aim for world's largest IPO

China's global yuan push makes inroads in Asia and Africa

Finance

Sompo to take 18% stake in self-driving software developer Tier IV

Japan insurer expects to leverage its accident data as autonomous driving expands

Sompo Holdings takes a stake in a developer of software for self-driving cars that it expects to use as a stepping stone into the field of autonomous driving.
| Japan

TOKYO -- Sompo Holdings will invest 9.8 billion yen ($92 million) for an 18% stake in Japan's largest self-driving systems company, Nagoya-based Tier IV, a deal that the big insurer expects to help it expand into related businesses.

Sompo also expects the deal to help it leverage its proprietary accident data to help catalyze the autonomous driving industry by making it safer.

By taking the 18% stake, Sompo will make Tier IV an equity-method affiliate.

Companies all over the world are racing to develop self-driving technology, which is expected to reduce the number of accidents and help solve labor shortages.

A key to competing against the incipient industry's heavyweights like Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, will be the ability to incorporate safety features.

Tier IV expects to use Sompo's investment to accelerate the development of its technology.

Tier IV was founded in 2015 to develop basic software for autonomous driving systems. It had been a research project at Nagoya University. It calls it operating system Autoware, which has been adopted by hundreds of companies from more than 10 countries.

Self-driving trials are underway in various parts of Japan, nearly half of which use Autoware. Toyota Motor adopted it for self-driving buses to pick up and drop off athletes during the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to next summer.

Sompo, one of Japan's biggest insurance companies, intends to come up with a three-step program to help these trials become safer. In the first stage, Sompo will propose safe routes for the parties conducting these trials that will help them convince municipalities to host the trials.

The insurer will base its route recommendations on accident history data that its auto insurance business accumulates.

The second step is designed to ensure safety while self-driving vehicles are operating. Sompo and Tier IV will jointly develop the remotely operated Connected Support Center, which will be able to halt vehicles and guide passengers to safety should there be trouble.

The final touch will be an auto insurance policy for self-driving vehicles. Sompo will be responsible for setting premiums at levels that will allow it to make payouts and respond to accidents.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close