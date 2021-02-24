ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

South Africa's Tyme to set up digital bank in the Philippines

Local partner JG Summit invests $5m as newcomer plans Southeast Asian foray

A TymeBank client kiosk in Johannesburg. Tyme and Philippine partner JG Summit Holdings hope to replicate the success the digital bank has had in South Africa, where the number of customers has doubled since 2019.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- South African digital banking challenger Tyme is preparing to launch services in the Philippines in partnership with one of the biggest local conglomerates, a move the bank hopes will lay the groundwork for its Southeast Asian expansion.

Tyme announced the plan after closing a $110 million Series B funding round that included a $5 million investment from JG Summit Holdings, one of the Philippines' largest family-owned conglomerates with footprints across the region. Private fund Apis Partners and South African investment holding company African Rainbow Capital also took part in the fundraising.

Tyme and JG Summit will jointly apply for a digital bank license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Philippine central bank, according to the South African company. Their aim, they said, is to capture the underbanked and underserved Filipinos using Tyme's unique digital banking model.

The partnership is among the first ventures to announce it will seek a digital banking license, which was introduced by the Philippine central bank late last year to bolster financial inclusion in a country where only 30% of the population has a bank account. Other fintech companies, including leading player Mynt, have said they are content operating under existing licenses.

For JG Summit, the investment in Tyme represents a chance to tap a promising new avenue for growth.

"We see digital banking as the next growth area globally and increasingly in ASEAN and so we are excited to partner with global investment giants Apis and ARC in taking part in this global play by building further success for South Africa's leading digital bank TymeBank," JG Summit chief executive Lance Gokongwei said in a statement on Tuesday.

JG Summit is controlled by the Gokongwei family, whose empire spans food and beverages, real estate, air transport, retail as well as media and has a presence across Southeast Asia.

However, its banking business has struggled to catch up with those of other Philippine conglomerates in terms of scale and reach.

Its Robinsons Bank is the 18th-largest among universal and commercial banks, with 139.44 billion pesos ($2.87 billion) in assets as of September. In contrast, BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands, the banking units of family-owned conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala, have 3.19 trillion pesos and 1.88 trillion pesos in assets, ranking first and fourth, respectively.

Gokongwei said it plans to replicate Tyme's success in South Africa, where the company has 2.8 million customers, double the number in 2019.

"The investment not only propels the Gokongwei Group to accelerate its foray into disruptive digital plays, it also allows us to learn more about TymeBank's experiences that provide a good impetus for us in considering to apply their technology and success in the Philippines," he added.

JG Summit's Tyme investment is the company's latest charge into disruptive technologies. Its venture capital arm, JG Digital Equity Ventures, which was launched in 2019 with $50 million in funds, has invested in: iPrice, a regional online shopping aggregator; Growsari, a digital procurement tool for mom-and-pop stores; all-in-one hotel operating system Zuzu; virtual logistics platform Zyllem; and consumer data analytics tool Snapcart.

JG Summit also has a stake in Oriente, a digital lender with operations in the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam. It earlier invested in SEA, the operator of the Garena and Shopee platforms, but divested in 2019.

