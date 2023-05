SEOUL -- A year has passed since South Korea enacted a law requiring Apple and Google to allow access to third-party billing systems for app payments, but critics say it has done little to change the U.S. tech giants' dominance.

The country amended its Telecommunications Business Act in March 2022 to ban app store operators from forcing developers to use specific payment methods. Google and Apple required the use of their own payment system, from which they receive a 30% commission.