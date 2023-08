NEW YORK -- LG Group, the South Korean conglomerate known for its electronics products, is using its expertise in artificial intelligence to expand into investment management.

LG is joining with Qraft Technologies, a South Korean fintech, to offer a U.S. exchange-traded fund -- the LG Qraft AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF. The companies filed their application for the investment vehicle in mid-August, with the aim of an official listing in November.