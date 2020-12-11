Southeast Asia's newest impact investor is Japan's Credit Saison

TOKYO -- Japanese financial services group Credit Saison will start investment that benefits society in Southeast Asia, beginning with roughly 1 billion yen ($9.6 million) in funding for local lenders.

The company, one of Japan's top credit card issuers, will finance such projects as lending to low-income borrowers and microenterprises, in a practice known as impact investing.

Vietnamese and Indonesian companies are likely to be among the first to receive backing through this initiative, which will go through its Singapore investment subsidiary Saison Capital.

In the next fiscal year, Credit Saison and other Japanese investors will establish a fund and eventually branch out to India and other areas in South Asia.

As Japan's credit card market matures, Credit Saison looks to turn the international business into a core segment. In Vietnam, the company will partner with local banks on consumer loans for motorcycles and appliances, as well as begin issuing credit cards broadly.

Credit Saison says it has provided around 20 billion yen in financing overseas in conjunction with business collaborators. The impact investment will use the existing partner network.