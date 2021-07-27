ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Finance

Sumitomo Mitsui files to launch Chinese brokerage

Megabank follows Nomura and Daiwa on path for a new securities unit

Shanghai's financial district: China lifted all foreign ownership limits on securities companies in April 2020.   © Reuters
DAICHI MISHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has applied to establish a brokerage in China, joining several other Japanese banks in tapping relaxed foreign ownership rules there.

The Japanese megabank and unit SMBC Nikko Securities submitted a joint application dated Tuesday to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. They will ramp up preparations to launch the new company based on the CSRC's decision.

China raised its foreign ownership cap for securities companies to 51% in 2018, and began allowing full foreign ownership in April 2020.

If approved, SMFG would become the third Japanese financial institution to set up a brokerage unit in China, following Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group.

