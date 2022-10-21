Tencent-backed Futu eyes new Asian markets outside China

SINGAPORE -- One of China's most prominent online brokers plans to venture into "one or two" new markets in Asia within the next 12 months, in a concerted international push amid regulatory uncertainty at home, as Beijing cracks down on internet platform companies.

The Shenzhen and Hong Kong-headquartered Futu Holdings, backed by Chinese technology giant Tencent, is exploring new opportunities in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is home to more than 650 million people. The broker opened for business in the region last year, planting its flag in Singapore.