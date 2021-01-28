Thai megabanks post lowest net profit in 10 years due to pandemic

BANGKOK -- Thailand's megabanks reported less profits and more nonperforming loans in 2020, as the pandemic slowed Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and pushed domestic businesses into a corner.

The combined net profit of the country's four major banks in 2020 fell 37% from the previous year to 90.6 billion baht ($3 billion), the lowest in a decade. Since the end of December, the country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19, clouding the economic outlook and threatening the bottom line of major banks.

The top four banks all reported a double-digit decline in net profit in 2020. Bangkok Bank, the kingdom's largest bank by assets, was hit hardest as net profit fell to 17.1 billion baht -- a 52% drop from the previous year.

Although its customer base grew through the acquisition of Bank Permata in Indonesia, operating income slid 11%. "Businesses, especially in the export and tourism sectors, were affected by government measures to control the spread of the virus, such as lockdowns and international travel bans," the bank said. "This hampered both the employment and consumption of households."

Siam Commercial Bank's net profit dropped 33% to 27.2 billion baht. Krung Thai Bank recorded a 43% drop in net profit to 16.7 billion baht. Kasikornbank's net profit was at 29.4 billion baht, a decrease of 24% from the previous year.

All four banks reported an expected credit loss -- instead of impairment loss of loans and debt securities -- as they foresee a sizable portion of their assets going bad. For the loss, Bangkok Bank allocated 31.9 billion baht, while Siam Commerical Bank, Krung Thai Bank and Kasikornbank assigned 46.6 billion baht, 44.9 billion baht and 43.5 billion baht, respectively, which largely contributed to their drop in net profit.

The nonperforming loan ratio rose 3.9% for Bangkok Bank, 3.7% for Siam Commercial Bank and 3.9% for Kasikornbank. The only large bank to see a decrease was Krung Thai Bank, from 4.3% to 3.8%.

For the three months ending December, Kasikornbank recorded an increase in net profit compared to the same period the previous year, as it counted fewer provisions for the quarter. Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank said their declines in net profit for the quarter were smaller compared to the full year. Krung Thai Bank was the only institution to report a larger decline for the three months.

The fourth quarter, however, is no indication of positive performance for 2021, as Thailand experiences a second wave of coronavirus.

"[The resurgence] could adversely impact the economy if infections become more widespread," said Bangkok Bank in a result statement. "The economic recovery remains fragile and highly uncertain due to the new wave of domestic outbreaks, control measures to reduce the spread of the virus, the efficacy and distribution of vaccines, and progress of protocols for admitting foreign tourists," it added.

Bank employees in Bangkok reflect the cautious outlook for Thailand's megabanks as a second wave of coronavirus sweeps the country. © Reuters

Thailand's battle to contain the resurgence is a seesaw struggle. Daily reported cases were on the decline until Tuesday, when the government reported the largest number of cases for a day at 959. Since then, an additional 1,575 cases have brought the country total to 16,221.

To curb the second wave, the local Bangkok government ordered 26 types of businesses to close from the beginning of the year. Of these, 13 will be allowed to reopen on Friday, but others remain shuttered. Restaurants were asked to close early for dine-ins while shopping malls operate on shorter hours.

Closed shops displaying vacancy ads are becoming more visible in the capital, while the country overall has experienced an upsurge in homeless since the beginning of the month. These developments are worrying the country's megabanks.

Siam Commercial Bank said it expects its non-performing-loan ratio to rise to between 4.0% and 4.5% in 2021 from 3.7% in 2020, forecasting further damage to the its assets. "Provisions could remain elevated," said Siam Commercial Bank. "The actual provision requirement will be dictated by the pace of economic recovery."

Bank of Thailand said it might lower its growth forecast for 2021 in response to the coronavirus resurgence, after slashing the estimate to 3.2% from 3.6% in December. According to the central bank, the economy may have contracted 6.6% in 2020, which would be its largest drop since the Asian financial crisis.