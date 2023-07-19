ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Thailand's SCBX adds ride-hailing service to Robinhood app

New platform offers customers options to pick EVs and female drivers

Robinhood Ride will be available on the same platform as food-delivery app Robinhood. (Photo courtesy of Robinhood Ride)
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The Thai financial group centered on Siam Commercial Bank, SCBX, has launched a ride-sharing service as it seeks to diversify operations beyond the fiercely fought financial sector.

Robinhood Ride is available on the same platform as food-delivery app Robinhood. Seeking to meet the diverse needs of customers, the new service boasts eight types of vehicles, including electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, and cars with women drivers to cater to female passengers seeking "enhanced peace of mind."

