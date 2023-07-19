Thailand's SCBX adds ride-hailing service to Robinhood app

BANGKOK -- The Thai financial group centered on Siam Commercial Bank, SCBX, has launched a ride-sharing service as it seeks to diversify operations beyond the fiercely fought financial sector.

Robinhood Ride is available on the same platform as food-delivery app Robinhood. Seeking to meet the diverse needs of customers, the new service boasts eight types of vehicles, including electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, and cars with women drivers to cater to female passengers seeking "enhanced peace of mind."