Tokyo Stock Exchange to face FSA probe over unprecedented outage

Exclusive: Japan's financial watchdog to weigh possible administrative action

The Tokyo Stock Exchange building in Tokyo. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Financial Services Agency decided Monday to conduct an on-site investigation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in response to a system failure that shut down trading earlier this month, Nikkei has learned.

The TSE submitted a report on Friday as requested by the FSA. The financial watchdog will review in detail the cause of the system problems as well as the TSE's internal controls.

Based on the results of the on-site probe, which will begin soon, the agency will weigh administrative actions, with a business improvement order as a likely scenario.

The Oct. 1 system failure halted trading of all stocks on the TSE, as well as on regional exchanges that use the bourse's trading platform, for an entire day. The problem was traced to a faulty piece of equipment that failed to switch over to a backup device.

