TOKYO -- When Gov. Yuriko Koike took office in 2016 under the banner of making Tokyo the premier Asian financial hub again, the city was ranked as the world's No. 5 financial center. Now the Japanese capital does not even make the top 20 anymore.

The Global Financial Centres Index, produced by British think tank Z/Yen Group, lists Tokyo as No. 21 among financial centers in a ranking released in March.