ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Top Japan banks' upbeat forecast dimmed by U.S. worries

High interest rates and regional bank failures raise red flags in growth market

Japan's three top banks reported their highest combined annual profits in nine years on Monday. (Source photos by Reuters, Jiji and AP) 
JUN WATANABE and HARUKI KITAGAWA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's three biggest banking groups project robust profit growth for the year ending in March, but persistent concern over the U.S. banking system poses a potential risk to their rosy outlook. 

Consolidated net profit at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group grew 5% to a nine-year high of 2.48 trillion yen ($18.2 billion) in fiscal 2022, thanks to a rise in both domestic and foreign lending along with favorable interest rate spreads abroad.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close