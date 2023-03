TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden's choice to head the World Bank says the multilateral lender should facilitate private-sector involvement in fighting poverty by shouldering the kinds of risks that conventional investors struggle to understand.

Ajay Banga, former CEO of Mastercard, told reporters in Tokyo that progress in eradicating global poverty has slowed -- and even reversed in some places -- because of factors ranging from climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine.