U.S. asset managers gear up to raise money in volatile China

HONG KONG -- U.S. asset managers Fidelity International and Neuberger Berman have made new regulatory filings in their push to sell retail mutual funds in China, even as recent market volatility complicates efforts to raise money from mainland investors.

Fidelity asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission this month for permission to roll out an equities fund, while Neuberger sought approval in late December for a bond vehicle, official records show. Under Chinese regulations, the authorities are supposed to respond to such applications within six months, but the timing of any approvals remains uncertain.