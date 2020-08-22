ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

US banks slam door on Rakuten, fearing Amazon entry

Japanese e-retailer to reapply soon despite industry resistance

A woman pushing a stroller walks in front of a Rakuten Cafe store at a shopping district in Tokyo. Rakuten's attempt to obtain a bank charter in the U.S. has met stiff opposition from the industry.   © Reuters
YUMIKO OSHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW YORK -- Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten has withdrawn its second application to operate a bank in the U.S. amid opposition from potential rivals.

The company has expanded its e-commerce operations here and now seeks to integrate them with its financial services, mainly through credit cards with rewards points, much as it has in Japan. But American banks fear that such a move could lay the groundwork for a banking foray by Amazon.com.

Utah-based subsidiary Rakuten Bank America's second application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was dropped July 27, though the reason has not been disclosed. "We'll reapply within the next few months," a Rakuten representative told Nikkei.

The U.S. does not permit commercial companies to engage in banking. Limited exceptions are allowed for industrial loan companies -- also known as industrial banks -- owned by nonfinancial enterprises, letting manufacturers, retailers and the like issue credit cards.

Rakuten Bank America was established for this purpose in July 2019 with $400 million in capital. Its first FDIC application for federal deposit insurance was withdrawn in March, then revised and resubmitted in May. The company has applied for an industrial bank charter in Utah, one of the few states that offers them.

The American Bankers Association and two other U.S. industry groups wrote to FDIC chairwoman Jelena McWilliams in June to oppose Rakuten's FDIC application, arguing that the revised paperwork "does little to address the fundamental question of mixing banking and non-financial activity as raised by the initial application, including concerns involving the use, privacy, and security of customer information."

Rakuten Bank America CEO Lee Carter told Nikkei in July that the company will follow all banking-related laws, including those related to customer data.

American banks historically have strongly opposed moves into banking by retail companies, with their large preexisting bases of individual customers. Walmart was forced to drop its 2005 application for a similar bank charter after a backlash and an FDIC moratorium on applications.

