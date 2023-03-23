'Very emotional' Asian investors look to claw back Swiss losses

HONG KONG -- Distraught Asian investors are exploring potential legal challenges to a Swiss decision wiping out $17.5 billion in Credit Suisse bonds as regulators in the region seek to ease concerns about the possibility of a similar rout in Asia.

Swiss authorities rattled global markets at the start of the week by pushing through a sale of Credit Suisse to UBS that rewarded shareholders with $3.25 billion -- but erased the value of Credit Suisse's alternative tier 1 bonds.