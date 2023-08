TOKYO -- Onshore aquaculture is expanding rapidly in Japan, with major fishery companies and startups getting into farmed mackerel, shrimp and oysters, as the country seeks to secure food supplies and protect the environment amid pollution and overfishing concerns.

Sushi made with fresh and fatty mackerel raised in onshore aquaculture facilities by seafood major Nissui is proving a weekend-only hit with customers of a sushi chain of restaurant and food group Colowide.