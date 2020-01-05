ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Fisheries

Tuna fetches $1.8m at New Year auction in Tokyo

Restaurant chain Sushizanmai places winning bid for second straight year

TAKUMI SASAKI, Nikkei staff writer
This bluefin tuna sold for 193.2 million yen at the Toyoso fish market in Tokyo on Jan. 5. (Photo by Karina Nooka)

TOKYO -- A bluefin tuna weighing 276 kg sold for 193.2 million yen ($1.79 million) at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Sunday. It is the second-highest amount paid for a single tuna at the market since 1999.

The price for the bluefin tuna, which came from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, works out to 700,000 yen per kilogram.

Kiyomura Corp., the operator of sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai, was the winning bidder for the second straight year. The company plans to serve the tuna at its main Sushizanmai location in Tokyo and at other branches.

There were more large bluefin tuna up for sale at the auction originally than expected, as fisherman said they had struggled with poor catches in the first half of the season.

The highest price ever paid for a tuna at the New Year's auction was 333.6 million yen in 2019.

