7-Eleven in Japan's Yokohama goes viral as craft beer destination

TOKYO -- Among Japan's ubiquitous convenience stores, which have long been characterized by their uniformity in selection, layout and appearance, one "crazy" 7-Eleven store in Yokohama has chosen to stand out with a top-class selection of craft beers from around the world.

The store is located in Yokohama Hammerhead, an oceanside commercial complex that opened in 2019 with a cruise terminal, shops, restaurants and a hotel. The facility handles international arrivals, and the 7-Eleven's owners initially hoped for a large number of foreign customers.