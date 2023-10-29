ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

7-Eleven in Japan's Yokohama goes viral as craft beer destination

Untapped demand discovered by ducking convenience-store uniformity norms

This 7-Eleven location stocks hundreds of craft beers from around the world, and is aiming for 1,000 varieties. (Photo by Natsuko Nakamura)
NATSUKO NAKAMURA, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Among Japan's ubiquitous convenience stores, which have long been characterized by their uniformity in selection, layout and appearance, one "crazy" 7-Eleven store in Yokohama has chosen to stand out with a top-class selection of craft beers from around the world.

The store is located in Yokohama Hammerhead, an oceanside commercial complex that opened in 2019 with a cruise terminal, shops, restaurants and a hotel. The facility handles international arrivals, and the 7-Eleven's owners initially hoped for a large number of foreign customers.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more