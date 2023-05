WAKAYAMA, Japan -- A soy sauce brewer from the seasoning's birthplace in Japan is teaming up with a French chateau in Bordeaux to manufacture organic soy sauce in the renowned wine region.

Yuasa Soy Sauce, a brewer from the Wakayama Prefecture town of Yuasa -- considered the cradle of Japanese soy sauce -- is collaborating with Chateau Coutet from Saint-Emilion, a historic wine-producing area and UNESCO World Heritage Site.