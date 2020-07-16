ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Food & Beverage

Thai fast-food chain operator to open 100 'cloud kitchens' by 2024

Coronavirus accelerates demand in Asia for plant-based meat

Japan sushi chain uses AI app to select tastier tuna

Pepper Food sacrifices cash cow for quick infusion

Food & Beverage

AI-brewed beer? NEC concocts a style for your generation

Millennial brew is sour and bitter while 50-somethings offered strong drink

Each generation gets its own distinct taste and color in a new lineup of beer from NEC. (Photo courtesy of NEC)
NIKI MIZUGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese IT services group NEC and its partner microbrewery have devised a series of alcoholic beverages using a mix of artificial intelligence and pop culture that they say is sure to be the choice of any generation.

Although it will ultimately be up to consumers whether the drink hits the spot, NEC said Wednesday its new line of beer describes trends that people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s have experienced in each decade of their lives.

Using its AI, the company analyzed images of fashion magazines from publisher Shogakukan to identify colors that were trendy when each generation was in their 20s. AI also looked at words and texts in other Shogakukan magazines for different 10-year periods for each age group and assigned numerical values in aroma descriptors such as "fruity" and "caramel."

Images of fashion trends were also linked to taste descriptors, including "dryness" and "sweetness."

NEC serves a dark red brew with higher alcohol content for 50-somethings, who enjoyed Japan's go-go years in the 1980s when they were young. Millennials in their 30s, said to have distinct values different from older generations, get a greenish-blue drink with some sourness and bitterness.

A yellow beer was developed for those in their 40s and a pink brew for 20-somethings. The canned beverages were brewed by Kyodoshoji, the company that operates Coedo Brewery. A pack of four cans, one for each generation, retails for 1,400 yen ($13).

NEC has cooked up food items using AI twice before. Coffee beans based on renowned Japanese novels were offered in 2017, and chocolate bars depicting the mood of specific years or time were developed in 2018.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close