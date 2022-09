YAMAGUCHI, Japan -- Asahi Shuzo, the brewer of the Dassai brand of sake, plans to expand its production capacity for high-quality sake in Japan and the U.S.

The company will build a special brewery for high-quality sake in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and will also produce high-value-added sake for Western countries' markets at a brewery it is constructing in the U.S.