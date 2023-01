TOKYO -- A 212-kilogram bluefin tuna fetched 36.04 million yen ($273,000) on Thursday in the New Year's auction at the Japanese capital's Toyosu fish market, more than double last year's top price, as the restaurant and food industries are recovering from their pandemic-induced slump.

The giant tuna was caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, a northeastern region known for premium tuna. Yamayuki, a Tokyo-based intermediate wholesaler specializing in tuna, successfully bid for the big fish.