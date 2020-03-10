Can Nestle Japan continue CEO's legacy of innovative marketing?

TOKYO -- As Nestle Japan CEO Kozo Takaoka bows out of his position at the end of this month, the world's largest food company will continue to focus on finetuning the highly successful marketing drives he started in the country.

"I believe Nestle Japan has embraced a very different corporate culture over the last decade," said Takaoka on Tuesday at a press conference regularly held twice a year to explain its strategy, which was delivered this time through broadcasting due to the coronavirus spread. The CEO is known for his innovative marketing campaigns that opened up new consumer segments for old products such as KitKat in Japan. He is also thought to have changed the way the company recruit staff and to be a big promoter of digital transformation within the local organization.

The 59-year-old will pass the baton to Tatsuhiko Fukatani, 46, who now oversees the Nescafe and beverage business in Japan.

On Tuesday, Fukatani said: "I would like to maintain high loyalty of employees and productivity." But he also said that he would not rest on his laurels and believes that business models must be refreshed every five to 10 years.

Takaoka has led growth of Nestle's business in Japan since he became the local CEO in 2010, the first locally hired CEO for the subsidiary. While Nestle sales in developed markets recorded growth of 2.6% in 2019, Nestle Japan outperformed with 3.3%. Before Takaoka's start as CEO, Nescafe was facing falling sales in Japan but by 2019, the subsidiary's operating profit had nearly doubled from 2010. Japan generates the highest sales and profit for Nescafe and KitKat.

Among Takaoka's successes is a marketing campaign of KitKat he spearheaded aimed at teenagers after he realized that they were offering the chocolate bars to each other before exams as "KitKat" sounds like "you will win" in Japanese. In 2009, the company started selling KitKat in packaging on which consumers could write messages and send off in the post.

Another example of Takaoka's successful campaign is that of launching Nescafe Ambassadors program in 2012. Nestle started leasing Nescafe coffee machines to offices for free on condition of being able to appoint an "ambassador" in charge of purchasing coffee capsules regularly. Ambassadors now count nearly 480,000 people.

This ambassador, who collects a small amount of money per cup for coffee, thus becomes a promoter of Nescafe to colleagues, opening up a new sales channel for Nescafe.

Furthermore, under Takaoka, KitKat Chocolatory was launched in 2014. Stores sold chocolate bars made of premium cacao, fruits and nuts. It targeted young and middle-aged women who would visit the chain socially, instead of mothers who would buy regular KitKat with discounts at supermarkets.

"The Chocolatory business has been definitely integrated in global business model," said Takaoka, after Nestle opened Chocolatory shops in Sao Paulo in Brazil, Melbourne, Singapore and other parts of the world.

With Takaoka gone, a key challenge for Nestle would be to maintain these seeds of innovative marketing. In 2011, Takaoka established the Innovation Award within the Japanese operation which rewards its 2,500 staff for coming up with new and interesting ideas. The KitKat Chocolatory was developed under this award system.

Takaoka had told Nikkei in 2016 that "there has been no example in the world" to see another innovator coming up immediately after a prominent innovator. But today he said Fukatani would continue to nurture an environment conducive to innovation. "Fukatani may not be an innovator but he tries hard to nurture innovations throughout the company," Takaoka said.