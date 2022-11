TOKYO -- Sakumaseika, a Tokyo-based candy maker known for its long-beloved fruity Sakuma's Drops, is planning to close up shop on Jan. 20 after 114 years in business, Nikkei has learned.

Sakuma's Drops, a hard candy that is flavored with real fruit juice and steeped in tradition, is the company's flagship brand. It appeared in symbolic scenes in the 1986 anime movie "Grave of the Fireflies" by Studio Ghibli -- a tragic story of an orphaned boy and his little sister in Japan during World War II.