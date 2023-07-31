Cheap yen benefits U.K. expansion, Marugame Udon owner says

LONDON -- Buying an overseas business with a weak yen is "painful in that moment but can reap benefits if it turns a profit in the long term," said Takaya Awata, president and CEO of Japanese food chain owner Toridoll Holdings after the company completed the acquisition of London pizza chain Franco Manca earlier this month.

Awata told Nikkei in an interview that the strategy of Toridoll's largest brand Marugame is to rapidly expand its udon chain across Europe to make the noodles, ubiquitous in Japan, "familiar" globally.