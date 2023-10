TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- Chinese tea and coffee shop chains are accelerating their push into Japan, looking to hone products and services in the country's highly competitive market as they pursue global success.

Mixue Ice Cream & Tea's Ikebukuro location in Tokyo, which opened in late June, was bustling with activity on a recent weekday afternoon. The chain sells tea for 100 yen (67 cents) and bubble milk tea for 360 yen -- around 60% of the price of Taiwan-based rival Gong Cha.