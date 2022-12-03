ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

China's state-run grocers approach Alibaba in sales

Mao-era co-ops find new footing amid pandemic and threat of future crisis

State-run co-ops look like regular supermarkets for the most part, except for the political messaging. (Photo by Tsukasa Hadano)
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's state-run cooperatives are making a comeback as the Xi administration works to bolster national distribution chains, with sales fast approaching that of e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding.

Supervised by the government's All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, these groups sell food purchased straight from farmers and other daily necessities. Revenue jumped 19% in 2021 to 6.26 trillion yuan ($891 billion) -- around 80% of Alibaba's, and outpacing the 12% increase in overall retail sales in China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close